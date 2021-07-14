Vancouver neighbors spot fire, work together to douse it

Homeowner wasn't there when fire began in the landscaping and spread

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Ramesh Andey’s daughter spotted a fire at their neighbor’s home in East Vancouver and alerted her dad.

“I just saw, like, a huge fire start,” Shreya Andey said. While she called 911, her dad and others ran to battle the blaze.

“It’s kind of, like, scary because nobody else knows, you have to be the one to warn everybody,” she said.

The fire started around 7:30 p.m. July 7 in some landscaping and quickly made a run toward their neighbor’s house in the Fisher’s Landing neighborhood. The homeowner was away at the time.

Ramesh rushed to put water on the fire burning in the arborvitae trees, just feet from the home.

“It’s like, boom bom boom, like going after the other,” he told KOIN 6 News. “We are trying to put out the fire and it’s already moved.”

Ramesh Andey and his neighbors worked together douse a fire threatening a house in the Fisher’s Landing neighborhood, July 7, 2021 (KOIN)

The trees went up so fast, he said, it was hard to keep up as he rallied other neighbors.

“These trees look very green outside but inside, because of the historic heat, they are like ignitions,” he said.

Embers also appeared to fly over to another neighbor’s yard and started smoldering. Residents in the block believed other homes were in danger as well.

“It’s definitely a possibility because of the heat that day and the way the wind was blowing,” Ramesh said.

Ultimately a crew of neighbors was able to knock it down using nearly 10 fire extinguishers and garden hoses.

“They all came in trying to put water and fire extinguishers or whatnot, finally stopped it at the 7th or 8th tree,” he said.

The woman whose home was saved didn’t want to appear on camera but told KOIN 6 News she was amazed and grateful her neighbors saved her home and her dog inside.

“Without their fast thinking the house would have gone up in flames,” she said.

She gave Shreya a gift card and bought the family a new extinguisher to replace the one used on the fire.

“I think definitely one thing I learned,” Ramesh said, “everyone should have the fire extinguishers. Those are like blessings.”