Many questions unanswered in death of off-duty Vancouver cop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many of the details in the sequence of events that led to an off-duty Vancouver police officer being shot to death at his home by a Clark County deputy pursuing an armed robber were released late Sunday night. But many questions remain.

A Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired their gun and killed an off-duty Vancouver police officer after a reported robbery and ensuing chase, January 30, 2022 (KOIN)

Donald Sahota was shot to death by the deputy as he ran toward the robbery suspect who stabbed him near his front porch around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. Sahota’s wife was on the phone with 911 at the time.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team is leading the investigation into the shooting by the deputy, who “fired several rounds from a rifle.” A neighbor told KOIN 6 News he heard 4 shots.

The suspect, wanted for an armed robbery at a Chevron convenience store just 15 minutes before, surrendered at Sahota’s house. His name has not been released, nor the list of charges he’s facing.

The name of the Clark County deputy involved has not yet been released.

Sahota, who joined the Vancouver police force in 2014, was 52. He leaves behind his wife and 2 children.

Donald Sahota, a Vancouver police officer, was killed while off duty and at his home, January 29, 2022, police said. (Courtesy/Vancouver PD)

Sequence of events

An armed robbery at this Chevron station eventually led to off-duty Vancouver police officer Donald Sahota being shot to death by a Clark County deputy at Sahota’s home in Battle Ground, January 30, 2022 (KOIN)

Around 8:15 p.m., a white man, around 23-24 years old, walked into a Chevron convenience store in the Orchards area, pointed a gun and demanded money, then fled in a stolen, dark-colored Mercedes.

The store clerk, who shared his story with KOIN 6 News, said it was over quickly.

“A dude walks in at 8:15, pulls a pistol out of his pocket, aims it at my chest, hand over the slide and tells me to empty out the register,” he said. “I thought I was getting punked. It might have been fake. I looked for an orange tip to make sure it wasn’t an Airsoft.”

But it was not a joke.

“He got out of the store, 2 minutes maximum, got in the car and sped out of the parking lot,” the clerk said. “From what I saw it was a midnight blue Mercedes.”

The pursuit

Twelve minutes later, police intercepted the suspect headed north on I-205, but he didn’t stop. He managed to elude the police for several miles until spike strips disabled his car when he got off I-5 headed to Battle Ground.

The suspect — who has not been publicly named — ran.

As the containment was being set up, a Battle Ground woman called 911 and reported a man who matched the robber’s description was “pounding on their front door asking for assistance because he had just been involved in a collision,” officials said in a release.

The caller said her husband was an off-duty armed Vancouver police officer, Donald Sahota, who went to confront the suspect and detain him until the police arrived.

But the suspect and Sahota physically fought. Sahota was stabbed and lost control of his gun, investigators said. The suspect ran toward the house, still holding what he used to stab Sahota, while his wife was still on the phone with 911.

Sahota got his gun back and ran after the suspect. Just as he did this, deputies arrived at the scene. A Clark County deputy, mistaking Sahota for the suspect, “fired several rounds from a rifle.”

Sahota collapsed on his front porch. Despite emergency trauma procedures, Sahota died.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle said the events are a tragedy.

“At this point we are just, it is pretty devastating,” the mayor said. “A tragedy like this for the entire law enforcement department, for his family, and all of the men and women that he works with, his friends and such.”

McEnerny-Ogle said Vancouver will lower flags to half-staff to honor Sahota.