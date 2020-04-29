Vancouver city officials speak on officer-involved shooting

The condition of the suspect is still unknown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mayor, city manager and police chief all released statements the morning after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call about two people fighting near NE Stapleton Road and E. Fourth Plain Boulevard on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found one person unconscious on the ground and the other person refused officers’ commands to drop “sharpened objects” he was holding, police said.

Three officers fired at the person.

No officers were injured. The condition of the suspect is still unknown.

3 Vancouver officers shoot man on Stapleton Road

Vancouver Mayor McEnerny-Ogle released a statement saying, in part, “several of our police officers responded to a disturbance involving two men involved in a physical fight resulting in police officers firing at one of the suspects. I, along with the entire City Council, understand how difficult an incident like this is for everyone involved and the impact it has on the entire community.”

City Manager Eric Holmes spoke on the incident, as well.

“Anytime something like this occurs in a community it is shocking and heartbreaking,” Holmes said in a statement. “On behalf of the city organization, I offer our deepest concern and compassion to all those involved. While we don’t know all the facts in the case yet, I have confidence in and look forward to the results of a thorough, impartial and independent investigation.”

Finally, Vancouver Police Chief James McElvain stated that the investigation into what happened on Tuesday will be handled by the Regional Independent Investigative Team, which is independent from the Vancouver Police Department.

“We will await the results of that investigation so that all evidence is considered,” he said. “We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we await the results of the investigation.”

This is a developing story and KOIN 6 News will continue to follow it.