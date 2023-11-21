The city will open a fourth Safe Stay Community before the end of the year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Weeks after Vancouver declared a homelessness emergency, officials have opened the area’s third Safe Stay Community for unsheltered residents.

City leaders unveiled the new site Monday morning. Located on 415 W 11th St., the community features 20 temporary housing structures for up to 40 residents. It also includes on-site restrooms, showers, and laundry facilities.

“It’s cold, so I’m anxious to have people move in,” Vancouver Homeless Response Manager Jamie Spinelli said at the opening. “Everyone coming into this site was camping downtown, in different places downtown, but downtown. We’ve had some folks down by Share house, some folks behind city hall [and] some folks along the I-5, kind of Mill Plain area.”

According to the city’s website, Vancouver officials prioritize four factors when proposing a new temporary housing site: equitable space from other Safe Stay Communities, accessibility to public transit, an assessment of residential neighborhoods with “heightened economic vulnerability,” and need for temporary housing based on pre-existing homeless camping in the area.

The newest Safe Stay’s construction contract was approved by Vancouver City Manager Eric Holmes in late August. The site will be managed by local nonprofit Outsiders Inn.

Earlier this month, Holmes announced an emergency homelessness declaration that was ratified by Vancouver City Council just a few days later.

Officials reported that Clark County had experienced a 54% increase in ‘chronic homelessness’ within one year, with 78% of the county’s homeless population residing in Vancouver. Spinelli said this significant growth occurred despite city leaders’ efforts to fund additional housing, rental assistance, and other supportive services.

This is Vancouver’s first homelessness emergency declaration in city history.

Leaders have already approved a fourth Safe Stay community on 4611 Main St., which should open by the end of the year.

A fifth site is included in the city’s budget, but officials haven’t chosen a location.