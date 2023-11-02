PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The two parents accused of starving 15-year-old Karreon Franks to death nearly three years ago have been convicted.

On Friday, Oct. 27 a Clark County jury ruled that Felicia Adams-Franks and Jesse Franks withheld food and water from their adopted son while he attended school remotely in 2020.

Karreon died the day after Thanksgiving in 2020 in a Vancouver hospital, where records show he was 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighed 61 pounds.

Prosecutors previously said the couple committed “deliberate cruelty” and “engaged in a pattern or practice of assault or torture” of Karreon, who was severely disabled.

Court documents show Jesse and Felicia first turned themselves in during the spring of 2021. They were charged with the domestic violence homicide of Karreon and the criminal mistreatment of his two teenage brothers.

When KOIN 6 first covered the story in 2021, neighbors said the Franks had mentioned keeping food from their children. In court, one of the surviving brothers reportedly testified that his food was restricted and that he was locked in a room and hit with a paddle and electrical cord.

Officials say the couple were found guilty on all counts. Their sentencing is set for later this month.