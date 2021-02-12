Hazel Dell OIS victim succumbs to injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man shot by a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy during what began as a traffic stop has died, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The deputy-involved shooting of a 30-year-old Jenoah Donald in Hazel Dell on February 4 began with a 911 call from a resident in the area complaining about a “drug house” and a “constant barrage of issues” in the neighborhood, the Vancouver Police Department said late Wednesday afternoon.

VPD said Donald had been on life support for several days before his death. On Friday morning, VPD received word from the medical examiner that Donald had passed away.

The investigation is ongoing. KOIN 6 News will continue to provide updates when new information is available.

In a narrative, investigators laid out this sequence of events that include three Clark County deputies — Deputy Sean Boyle, Deputy Holly Troupe and Deputy Greg Agar:

The 911 call came in around 7:37 p.m. about suspicious vehicles circling the area in the 6500 block of NW Jordan Way.

All three deputies began responding. Boyle spotted a bronze Mercedes with a modified exhaust and a defective rear light. He pulled the Mercedes over near NE 2nd and 68th.

The scene of a deputy-involved shooting investigation in Hazel Dell, Feb. 4, 2021. (KOIN)

Donald was driving the Mercedes but couldn’t show insurance or registration to Boyle. Troupe arrived and went to the passenger side of the Mercedes and spotted a “‘ball-handled” object with a three to four-inch sharpened ‘stake’ on the end” near the center console.

Troupe told Donald to keep his hands visible, but instead he put his hands out of view and brought out a cell phone and pair of pliers.

Boyle, who had been checking Donald’s record, got out of his patrol car and noticed Agar had also arrived at the scene. As Troupe moved around the back of the car, Boyle opened the door of the Mercedes and told Donald to get out. But he didn’t.

Troupe tried to get Donald out but he resisted and began to struggle, then she tried to gain “pain compliance,” to no effect.

Boyle kept struggling with Donald and used his fist to hit Donald in the nose — again to no effect. That’s when Donald began pulling on Boyle’s ballistic vest and into the Mercedes.

Donald’s right hand was free and Boyle’s left hand was free but on the floorboard of the car. Boyle ordered him to let go, but Donald didn’t.

Donald restarted the car, revved the engine and got the wheels spinning. Boyle — who is left-handed — felt the car began to move. He pulled out his gun, told Donald to stop or he would shoot. Troupe, who was still involved in the struggle, feared for her life and for Boyle’s.

Donald did not let go and Boyle fired twice. One hit Donald. Boyle was able to push away from Donald as the car moved to a neighboring yard and hit a fence.

All three deputies went to the car, pulled Donald out, began rendering aid and called for an ambulance. He was rushed to the hospital, where he remains at this time.

NAACP asks for no demonstration, protest

The NAACP Vancouver Branch has released a statement asking there be no demonstration held protesting the incident.

“To our white allies: We are grateful for these brave Americans leveraging power and privilege for the continued cause of Black freedom and equity,” the group said in a release. “However, the theme of Black History month this year is the Black Family. We ask you to listen to the needs and wants of the family of this Black man.”

The group had falsely stated Donald had died last Friday morning shortly after noon Saturday. At 1:45 p.m., the NAACP issued a corrected statement saying Donald remains on life support.

“Any public demonstrations done at this time would be in direct violation of this family’s wishes,” the statement further read. “The best and only way to support at this time is to pray and you can contribute to the family’s Gofundme.”