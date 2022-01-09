Vancouver PD: Officers shoot, kill man armed with knife

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police said they shot a man armed with a knife after he confronted them outside a home during a disturbance call early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 911 call around 12:25 a.m. at a home near the corner of Northeast 59th Street and 131st Avenue.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, a resident reported a man who they knew was inside their home and armed with knives. Police said the caller and several other people including two children locked themselves in their bedrooms.

VPD said it was believed the armed man had started a fire in the house and officers smelled something burning when they arrived.

After the people locked in the bedrooms escaped through windows, police said the man was outside the home, confronting officers with a knife.

That’s when police fired a 40mm “Less Lethal” round at the man, police said, but it did not deter him. According to VPD, the officers then “had to deploy their firearms to stop the suspect from harming anyone.”

The man was taken to the hospital after he was shot, VPD said, but he did not survive his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Four officers were involved in the shooting, including one who fired the “Less Lethal” round, VPD said. All of them were not named and the department said they have been put on leave, a standard practice following officer-involved shootings.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is leading the SW Washington Independent Investigative Response Team in investigating the shooting.

Police did not immediately release the identity of the man or any further details on the shooting.

This is a developing story.