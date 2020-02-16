Vancouver PD says victim was punched at youth basketball

The suspect was asked to leave the game

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are looking for a man they said punched a person at a youth basketball tournament on Saturday.

The man was asked to leave the tournament held at Hudson’s Bay High School after he became disruptive. In response, he punched the person who asked him to leave before running off, said police.

Despite interviewing the numerous witnesses at the game, no one was able to identify the person. Vancouver police have released photos of the assault suspect and are asking for anyone who has information on who this person is to contact them.