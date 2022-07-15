PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A violent altercation broke out between a Safe Stay Community resident and another man in Vancouver on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

At around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, Vancouver police said the resident hit a tent near NE 51st Circle with a baseball bat, provoking the man inside.

The fight quickly escalated from there. The man inside the tent reportedly stabbed the resident’s hand with a machete, before police said he was struck in the face with a golf club.

VPD said the man who was attacked was taken to a hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. However, the resident ran off before officers arrived, police said.

Jamie Spinelli, a spokesperson with the Safe Stay Community, told KOIN 6 the incident was “unfortunate and devastating.” The organization said the resident involved will no longer be allowed in the community.

Authorities did not release the name of the resident or a description.

This attack was reportedly the first violent incident involving someone from the Safe Stay Community.