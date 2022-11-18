Vancouver Police are seeking help in the search for missing teenager Tristian Witt. (courtesy of Vancouver Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver Police are asking for help in locating a missing teen.

VPD says that they responded to a report of a missing person or runaway on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at about 1:15 p.m. The person is identified as 15-year old Tristian Witt.

Witt is 5’3” and 110 pounds with curly, blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the 2900 2900 block of General Anderson Ave., wearing a black coat, gray Seattle Seahawks sweatshirt, black sweatpants and blue shoes with white soles.

According to officials, Witt takes regular medication that he may not have with him.

If anyone has information on where Witt may be, they are asked to contact VPD Detective David Jensen at 360-487-7446.