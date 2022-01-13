Vancouver police chief to step down after more than 8 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver Police Chief James McElvain will soon be stepping down from his position after more than eight years with the force.

Chief McElvain will be retiring effective June 30, according to the city. He was first sworn in as chief back in December 2013.

“I entered law enforcement—in part—to be a change agent, and I feel I’ve accomplished that,” Chief McElvain said. “As I begin my 36th year in policing, with more than eight years as chief in Vancouver, I find this to be an appropriate time to move aside for new leadership.”

McElvain said he’s leaving the position with a hopeful and positive vision for the department.

“It has truly been an honor and pleasure serving the Vancouver community alongside the men and women of the Vancouver Police Department who work with dedication and passion to keep the City safe and flourishing,” he said.

McElvain served in the sheriff’s department of Riverside County, California for over 17 years before joining VPD. He had a total of 28 years of law enforcement experience down in southern California.

“Chief McElvain has been a strategic and thoughtful leader for the VPD. During the last two years, he has been a steady, compassionate leader through some of the most tumultuous times for policing in a generation,” City Manager Eric Holmes said. “His commitment to working with the community to increase transparency, accountability, and equity while improving police and community relations and reducing police use of force incidents has been exemplary.”

The city plans to launch a national recruitment search to find the chief’s replacement. City officials say they will work closely with McElvain to ensure a smooth transition.