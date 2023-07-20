Randall West was the victim of a homicide in May 2023 (VPD)

Randall West was found dead in his home on May 27.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Vancouver police, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is requesting public assistance to help solve the homicide of a 53-year-old man.

Authorities say that on May 27, Randall West was found dead in his home in the 4000 block of NE 137th Ave. His death was ruled a homicide and detectives are actively investigating the case.

Police are seeking tips and information that will lead to an arrest and would like to hear from anyone with information about the case.

Crime Stoppers, which is funded fully by donations, offers rewards up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Anonymous tips can be left at the Crime Stoppers website.