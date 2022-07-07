PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Vancouver Police Department announced it will start a second pilot test for body-worn cameras and in-car cameras.

The pilot will begin July 11 and is expected to last between 30 to 60 days, the police department said.

During the test, five officers will wear body cameras and five vehicles will be equipped with front-facing and rear-passenger cameras.

This pilot comes as Vancouver police anticipate a $1.5 million federal grant this fall, which was approved after VPD’s first camera test in December 2021.

After this second test is completed, a committee made up of two community representatives, members of the City Attorney’s Office, VPD, and the city’s Information Technology Department will meet for a proposal process.

The program development was largely in response to mounting public requests to increase transparency after the department shot four people, including minority individuals and those with mental illness, within a 30-day period in 2019.

In a July 2021 statement, congresswoman Jamie Herrera Beutler said “body-worn and in-car cameras have become a useful tool for our police officers to safely and effectively protect citizens. She added “I’m pleased to have worked with the Vancouver Police Department to advocate for this funding which will both aid officers and increase transparency.”