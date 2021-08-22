Vancouver police investigate homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are investigating a homicide after responding to a shooting Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a shooting at an address in the 2700 block of Northeast 138th Avenue at around 6:15 p.m.

At the scene, police said they found an injured man and tried to help him. When fire officials arrived at the scene, they pronounced the man deceased.

The Major Crimes Unit and Safe Streets T-ask Force responded and conducted an investigation.

Police said the Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s name at a later time and that there is no perceived danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Vancouver Police Department TIP Line at (360) 487-7399.