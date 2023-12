PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Vancouver are embarking on an investigation after they found a deceased body on fire.

Police said the individual was already dead when they found him near 9th and Columbia early Wednesday morning.

For now, police are investigating the incident as an accident. However, the Medical Examiner will determine how the man died.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.