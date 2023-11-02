Authorities are asking for the public's help finding them

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Vancouver police are asking the public to help them find a mother and her two young children who have been missing since Oct. 7.

Authorities say Amanda Folston, 30, was last seen in the area of east Vancouver along with her children, 7-year-old Jessie Tonkin and 5-year-old Liam Tonkin.

Officials say Folston is a Black woman who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Liam is 3 feet 8 inches tall and 41 pounds and Jessie is 4 feet tall and 48 pounds. Both children are described as mixed-raced with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about the family’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Detective James Dewey at james.dewey@cityofvancouver.us.

