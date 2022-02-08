Officer Sahota to be remembered by thousands

Officer Donald Sahota was off-duty when he was killed at his home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Law enforcement agencies from around Washington, Oregon and various parts of the United States will take part in a procession for Vancouver Officer Donald Sahota on the way to his memorial service Tuesday afternoon.

The procession will begin at 10:30 a.m. from Crossroads Community Church to the ilani Casino Resort. The memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.

The memorial service will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

Sahota, 52, was shot to death by a Clark County deputy as Sahota struggled with an armed robbery suspect who appeared at his house.

The route of the procession

From Crossroads Community Church, west on NE 78 Street, turning north (right) on NE Andresen Road

Proceeds north on NE Andresen Road, turning east (right) on NE Padden Parkway

Proceeds east on NE Padden Parkway, turning north (left) on NB Interstate 205 on-ramp

Proceeds north on Interstate 205, merging north on Interstate 5 to La Center/Cowlitz Way exit (Exit 16)

Officer Sahota’s motorcade will join the procession at 179th Street

Honorary flyover just north of 179th Street as Officer Sahota’s motorcade joins the procession

Proceeds west (via roundabout) on La Center Road/Cowlitz Way

Procession will end at ilani Casino Resort

The public can view the procession at any point along the route but will not be allowed to congregate along I-5.

Drivers along I-5 and I-205 at that time are asked to pull over until the motorcade passes. There may be short delays for motorists along the route.

Those attending the service at ilani will need to follow COVID protocols, including proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Once verified, attendees will get a wristband for entry into the service.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the Sahota family can do so through the official account — the Officer Sahota Memorial Fund at Chase Bank.

Any cards sent to the Sahota family will be forwarded to them. The mailing address is:

Vancouver Police Headquarters

605 E Evergreen Boulevard

Vancouver, Washington 98661