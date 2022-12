PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 12-year-old Vancouver girl went missing on Christmas Day and police are asking for the public’s help finding her.

Vancouver Police Department announced on Dec. 27, 2022 that 12-year-old Delilah Burns had gone missing on Dec. 25, 2022. Photo courtesy Vancouver Police Department

According to the Vancouver Police Department, Delilah Burns was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 25 near East Fourth Plain Boulevard and Grand Boulevard in Vancouver.

Burns is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees Burns should call 911.