Vancouver police search for missing woman who has autism

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who has autism. 

Police say 22-year-old Laura M. Dills was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Ike Memorial Park. 

Dills is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 119 pounds. She has light brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing pink shoes, beige shorts, and a T-shirt. 

Investigators say Dills is not familiar with the Vancouver area. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 311 or 911. 

