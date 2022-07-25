PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities in Vancouver are asking for the public’s help identifying individuals at a house party where two teens were shot and killed in mid-July.

Vancouver police released photos of four individuals on Monday who authorities say detectives want “to identify and interview.”

Vancouver investigators are asking for tips identifying this individual as they continue the department’s investigation of a deadly house party shooting. (Credit: Vancouver Police Department)

Authorities have not identified any suspects yet in the July 17 shooting that left 18-year-old Amadou Keita and 19-year-old Alex Castagnoli dead and two others injured.

Those who know who the individuals are have been asked to call Vancouver Police Department’s tip line at (360) 487-7399.

Police say the shooting happened at a house party on E 11th Street, which had more than 70 people there. A verbal fight started between party guests around 1:20 a.m., which led to shots being fired, according to investigators.

Family and friends of the Portland teenagers spoke with KOIN 6 News about their tragic losses.

Keita’s father said his son loved spending time with his family along with playing sports and video games.

“I lost a son, but this country lost a part of the future,” Moussa Keita said. “This kid could’ve grown up to be a mechanical engineer, to serve the community, to serve the country.”

Sierra Stanley said she grew up with Castagnoli and was like a sister to him.

“I feel like he was at the wrong place at the wrong time and it’s still hard to talk about it,” she told KOIN 6 News. “He was there for everybody all the time.”