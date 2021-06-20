Vancouver police seek stabbing suspect

Photos of Joshua Ryan, the suspect in a Vancouver stabbing reported on June 20, 2021. Courtesy Vancouver Police Department

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are searching for a man accused of approaching and stabbing a person who was on a walk Sunday morning.

Investigators said they responded to the stabbing near Norris Road and East 18th Street at around 9:20 a.m. They said a man was taking a walk in the area when the suspect approached him, unprovoked, and stabbed him in the back with a knife before running away.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Joshua A. Ryan and said this was a random act of violence.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Ryan is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.