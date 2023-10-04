Alexander Jose Conchas, 19, is also suspected of assaulting another woman, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have arrested a man they say used a realistic-looking airsoft pistol to assault a woman waiting for a bus on Sept. 30.

Vancouver police say Alexander Jose Conchas, 19, assaulted the woman at 102nd Avenue and Mill Plain Boulevard while wearing a skeleton face mask. The woman – who remains unnamed – took the gun away from Conchas and saw him drive away in a Black Nissan Cube, officials say.

Investigators used surveillance footage to identify the vehicle, which happened to match the details of another police call involving a man “performing lewd acts” in an unoccupied motel room on Oct. 3.

That same day, police say they watched Conchas leave his residence in a 2011 Black Nissan Cube and arrested him. While searching the car, detectives found a skeleton facemask, duct tape, a large zip tie and a realistic-looking airsoft gun, according to authorities.

Conchas now faces first-degree assault and residential burglary charges, though he may face additional charges related to another assault investigation.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, Conchas is also suspected of assaulting another woman in the area of Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard and Olympia Drive on Sept. 26.

The victim in this case told police that a man in a similar mask had grabbed her while she was walking, pointed a gun at her and zip-tied her before releasing her.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.