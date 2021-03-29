Vancouver protesters want Clark County sheriff removed

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A group whose January protest led to a lockdown of Legacy Health Salmon Creek said they believe criminal charges against them could be on the way. They’re calling for the Clark County sheriff to be removed.

About 40 protesters showed up at the Vancouver hospital on January 29 to support Satin Meyer, who was demanding her mother’s release from the hospital. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office at that time described the group as anti-vaxxers, anti-science protesters and self-styled constitutionalists.

Deputies said they protected the hospital and worked to have the woman released. No arrests were made and deputies did not resort to any crowd control measures.

The group of people tried to enter the hospital through the emergency room entrance and the deputies used Mace on someone trying to get in.

The patient was eventually released and the crowd dispersed at around 9:15 p.m. that night.

On Monday, Meyer and a group of supporters held a press conference outside the Clark County Courthouse calling for Sheriff Chuck Atkins to be removed.

KOIN 6 News reached out to both the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney for more information and comment but have not yet heard back.