James D. Mattson, 38, was booked in the Clark County Jail on Thursday.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A Vancouver Public Schools employee accused of videotaping female students in an Alki Middle School locker room was arrested on Thursday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

James D. Mattson, 38, was booked in the Clark County Jail and charged with 137 counts of first-degree voyeurism. According to the Alki Middle School directory, there is a “James Mattson” listed as a custodian.

Officials say the initial findings all stemmed from videos taken in the female staff bathrooms at Skyview High School and date as far back as 2013.

None of the victims have been identified, but the sheriff’s office says that detectives will work with Vancouver Public Schools to identify those involved.

CCSO says that charges could be added as the investigation continues.