Vancouver recreational burn ban lifting Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After nearly a month, the recreational burn ban in Vancouver is set to be lifted this week.
The city says Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli has lifted the burn ban, effective at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday. The decision was reportedly due to changing weather conditions in the area.
Lifting the ban means recreational fires, campfires and fires in outdoor fireplaces will be once again be allowed. However, all outdoor brush, vegetation and garbage burning are still not permitted.
The ban had been in place since September 8.
