Vancouver school board member resigns after ‘fire hose’ tweet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A longtime Vancouver School Board Director has resigned following a tweet he wrote about protesters.

Mark Stoker responded to a tweet on Seattle protests with a comment about using fire hoses on protesters.

As reported on Sunday by The Columbian, Stoker apologized for the tweet, which has since been deleted, after receiving backlash from colleagues and others who condemned it as “racist in tone.” In his apology, Stoker said he was referring to putting out car fires and said it had not occurred to him that people would draw comparisons between his tweet and infamous images of civil rights demonstrations from the 1960s where police used fire hoses on Black protesters.

In a letter to the superintendent, Stoker said continuing to serve on the board would be too big of a distraction, so he resigned, effective immediately.

“The board should appoint a director that reflects the demographics of the district in order to bring new ideas and representation not currently on the board,” he wrote.