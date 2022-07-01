The event will feature BBQ, a military ride and more.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Looking for an event ahead of Independence Day? Vancouver is hosting a day full of activities for families and people of all ages.

Visit Vancouver announced the Summer Fest picnic in the park, which will feature live bands on the main stage and entertainers on the kids’ stage. The event will also feature marketplace vendors, lawn games on the parade ground, and a beer and cider garden.

People can also find BBQ and other tasty treats.

“Enjoy a ride in military vehicles for a historical tour around the park, listen, sing along, and dance to timely tunes from local musicians, and meet new friends while playing an abundance of lawn games — including a corn hole tournament,” said Visit Vancouver on its website.

In the evening, attendees can enjoy a screening of The Sandlot under the stars.

The event is presented by the Historic Trust to celebrate America’s Independence.

Summer Fest is set from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site. No fee is required to attend.