CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KOIN) — A 52-year-old Vancouver woman is dead following a two-car collision Friday morning in Clark County along State Route 500, just northwest of Proebstal, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Officials say Maria Hernandez De Lopez was driving eastbound when she lost traction and drifted into the eastbound lane. Another vehicle struck the passenger side of her car, officials said.

Hernandez De Lopez died at the scene, officials said. The other driver was not injured.