VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — People in Vancouver gathered Saturday to take part in one of the more than 450 women’s marches throughout the United States to draw attention to the issue of reproductive rights about a month before the midterm elections.

Terri Niles, the founder of the Vancouver Women’s March and also a candidate in the 17th legislative district, was encouraged at the good turnout.

“Today we are here supporting our pro-choice women candidates running for office. Abortion is on the ballot in Washington state,” Niles told KOIN 6 News. “With 80% of our legislative seats up for election, this year it is critical that we keep Washington a pro-choice state.”

In June, the US Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturned Roe v Wade. Since that decision, statistics show women have registered to vote in higher numbers than men and polling indicates the issue of reproductive rights may change the landscape of how the elections are decided.