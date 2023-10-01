Branches and other yard debris will still be charged regular price

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As everyone budgets for the holidays, paying to throw away the piles of leaves in your yard may not seem like a top priority. But for those living in Vancouver, the city will cover that expense.

Residents can take up to five civic yards of leaves to a drop-off site for disposal from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. There will be four designated drop-off areas, and a coupon will cover the fee.

However, the deal only applies to fallen leaves. That means branches and other yard debris, including loads that may have a mix of leaves, will still be charged regular price.

To receive your coupons, you can visit the City of Vancouver’s Solid Waste website or print one out here. Other options include clipping a coupon from the Waste Connections newsletter that will be sent to Clark County residences, calling Vancouver Solid Waste at 360-487-7160, or emailing solidwaste@cityofvancouver.us.

These are the drop-off site locations and hours:

H & H Wood Recyclers

8401 NE 117th Ave.

Phone: 360-892-2805.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

McFarlane’s Bark

8806 NE 117th Ave.

Phone: 360-892-6125.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in October/November; closed Sunday in December.

Triangle Resources

612 SE Union Street, Camas

Phone: 360-834-7253

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday- Friday. Closed Saturday and Sunday.

West Van Materials Recovery Center

6601 NW Old Lower River Road

Phone: 360-737-1727

Hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Officials with the City of Vancouver say the free leaf disposal program provides Vancouver residents options that protect the city’s streets from flooding.

“In Vancouver, property owners are responsible for managing the leaves from their trees. Deliberately raking or blowing leaves into the street and leaving them there is unlawful,” according to a press release. “Street sweepers are generally no match for big, wet, heavy piles of leaves, which can cause localized flooding.”