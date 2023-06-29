PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four days after news broke about a suspected Vancouver murder-suicide, police said they have found the car which carried the gunman to the victim’s house.

On Monday, June 26, witnesses said that Jordan forced his way into the home of Erica Jordan where he shot her and then himself.

It was later learned that Jordan was dropped off at the victim’s house just shortly before the shooting occurred.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, late Wednesday night a deputy spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the one seen Monday near Northeast 102nd Avenue.

The vehicle fled and a short chase followed until the vehicle parked and two people ran away, authorities said.

Despite searching, police said they were unable to locate the occupants.

The make and model of the vehicle were not revealed but police said it was seized pending further investigation.