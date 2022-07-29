PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Plumes of black smoke were seen a mile from an apartment fire in Vancouver late Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

At around 10:08 a.m., Vancouver Fire Department responded to reports of black smoke coming from a bottom floor apartment along NE 62nd Avenue. As crews headed to the blaze, they said a “column” of black smoke was visible.

The heavy smoke prompted a second alarm to be called, but fire officials said that request was later canceled. Firefighters worked their way through the 2-bedroom apartment and put out the fire.

Pete Adams with VFD told KOIN 6 News that an apartment manager said a person was possibly inside of the apartment, but crews “did a quick, primary search and didn’t locate anybody.”

VFD said no one was hurt in the fire. Red Cross responded to help the residents forced out of their apartments.