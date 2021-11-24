Victim in Vancouver homicide ID’d as 20-year-old man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was shot Friday night in an east Vancouver parking lot and later died from his injuries has been identified as 20-year-old Josue Isac Lopez Padilla.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person who had been shot around 8:30 p.m. Friday at 4391 Northeast 112th Avenue.

Police said Padilla was already taken to an area hospital before they got to the scene.

According to the Clark County medical examiner, Padilla died from a gunshot to the pelvis. His death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives from VPD’s Major Crimes Unit are leading an investigation. Authorities did not release any other information about the circumstances leading up to Padilla’s death.