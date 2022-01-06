Victim robbed at gunpoint, suspect tied to string of crimes

Vehicle driven by the suspect in a string of armed robberies in Vancouver on Jan. 6, 2022 (Courtesy: Vancouver Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspect believed to be linked to a string of armed robberies held a person at gunpoint outside a Fred Meyer in Vancouver Thursday morning, according to officials.

Around 8:35 a.m. Vancouver police responded to a report of a robbery on Columbia House Boulevard.

The suspect reportedly showed the victim a handgun and then demanded the victim hand over their purse. Once the suspect had the purse, police said he fled.

The suspect is described as a 30- to 40-year-old man wearing a yellow jacket and a red mask. He was allegedly driving a red sports utility vehicle, that may have been a Honda Pilot with no license plates.

Officers said the victim was not hurt.

Similar incidents in the Vancouver area were reported earlier in the morning, which authorities believe are related to this robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and then request to be transferred to the Clark County police dispatch center.