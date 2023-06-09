Warning: The video above may be graphic for some viewers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – New body cam video shows what led up to a police shooting that killed a suspect at a Safeway in Vancouver last month.

On May 30, 43-year-old Joshua Wilson was shot and killed by police officers in the parking lot of a Safeway at Mill Plain Boulevard and Andresen Road.

The video shows one officer stopping to get out of his car, running around the back and seeing Wilson. As he ran, the suspect pointed what police say appeared to be a handgun at the officer.

Three police officers – Colton Price, Brandon Riedel and Aron Yoder – returned fire, and Wilson died on the scene. Investigators say he “did have a pistol in his possession.”

Wilson was being sought for a burglary on May 20 plus armed robberies in Vancouver on May 21 and 29, the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team said in a press release. Various law enforcement agencies were aware of Wilson’s warrants and that he “had reportedly made statements that he would shoot police rather than be taken into custody.”

Detectives say they recognized the man driving westbound near 6700 E. Mill Plain Blvd. After the man entered and exited the store, police say he “dropped a bag of items, displayed a firearm, [and] ran westbound through the parking lot.”

The three Vancouver police officers and Clark County deputy have been placed on leave, according to officials.

This investigation remains ongoing. Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.