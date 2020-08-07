Video shows woman abandoning dog at Vancouver park

The dog is safe at a lost and found dog shelter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was caught on camera dropping a dog off at Orchards Park in Vancouver, leaving the animal before driving off in her Tesla.

In the video sent to KOIN 6 News by a viewer, you can see the woman get the dog out of her car, lead the dog to the park, then quickly run back to her car to leave. An investigation is underway, handled by Clark County Animal Control.

We’re told the lost and found dog shelter “I Paw’d It Forward” now has the yellow lab — who is perfectly safe. They say the dog will not be available for adoption pending an investigation into what happened.

Anyone that recognizes this woman or the dog is urged to call the shelter at 833.360.7293.