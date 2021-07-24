Vigil held to remember, honor Detective Jeremy Brown

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — More than 150 people gathered at a vigil to remember Clark County Detective Jeremy Brown, who was killed in the line of duty Friday night.

Though many at the vigil said they didn’t personally know the 46-year-old, they gathered at the Church of Truth on NE 41st Street in Vancouver to honor him and uplift the family and community.

Brown was shot to death while doing surveillance at The Pointe Apartment complex. Two suspects are in custody and a third, considered armed and dangerous, is on the loose.

John and Kelli Parker attended a vigil for slain Clark County Detective Jeremy Brown, July 24, 2021 (KOIN)

Kelli and John Parker attended the vigil and said they came for love and community.

“When we came together here tonight, Ray Reynolds was here to make an impact on our lives and to share the importance of Jeremy and how much he has really made an impact,” Kelli said.

The group listened to live music and prayer, with one speaker saying he was making “an appeal to heaven that we may live a peaceful life and an appeal to heaven that we may stand and honor those who have taken their lives and sacrificed for us,” including Brown.

“I really feel that it’s a priceless gesture that he signed on to take and that indeed happened to him and I felt very remorseful for his family,” Kelli said.

Local worship leader Bogdan Lendel said he was at a local church leading a prayer service when the shooting happened.

Bogdan Lendel, a local worship leader, attended a vigil for slain Clark County Detective Jeremy Brown, July 24, 2021 (KOIN)

“It’s very sad,” Lendel said. “He goes to the places I personally can’t go and then he’s standing there and he basically gave his life for our safety and the safety of the community while people are sleeping and enjoying their freedoms and their lives.”

Bogdan didn’t speak at the Church of Truth but said he was there to offer support.

“We can be standing together in unity and unite in these sad times right now,” he said.

The shooting happened less than 24 hours before the vigil. The heartfelt words of several speakers left a lasting impact on those who gathered to remember Jeremy Brown.

“It was a last minute thing but I’m glad we are united,” Lendel said.

“Just ask for blessing and love and peace for his family,” said John Parker.