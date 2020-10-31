Vigil held in Hazel Dell for man killed by deputies

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A vigil was held Friday night in Hazel Dell for a man shot and killed by Clark County deputies the previous night.

According to information posted online, Safe PDX organized the candlelight vigil, which began at 7 p.m. outside the US Bank in the 6800 block of NE Highway 99.

Trump supporters and counter-protesters gathered across the street from the vigil.

The far-right group Patriot Prayer was expected to have a presence at the event. The group posted on Facebook, saying members of Portland antifa planned to “hijack” the vigil and asking supporters to “help maintain the peace from rioting and damage to people and property.” Patriot Prayer asked supporters to avoid engaging with people practicing their First Amendment rights.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were involved in a shooting just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the 6800 block of NE Highway 99. Sheriff Chuck Akins said detectives with the Clark-Vancouver Drug Task Force were “conducting a narcotics investigation when a foot pursuit ensued where deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office were chasing a man with a firearm.”

This August 2018 photo provided by Jake Thompson shows Kevin Peterson Jr., a 21-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by law enforcement in Clark County, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. The Clark County Sheriff’s office has not released any details on the Thursday evening shooting. (Jake Thompson via AP)

“The information that I have is that upon entering the parking lot of the bank, the man reportedly fired his weapon at the deputies. The deputies returned fire and the subject was tragically killed. It is my understanding that the man’s firearm was observed at the scene.”

Battle Ground Chief of Police Mike Fort later confirmed the identity of the man who was killed as Kevin E. Peterson Jr.

Peterson was suspected of selling illegal drugs in the parking lot of the Quality Inn motel when officers and deputies approached him and he fled, according to Battle Ground police. Fort pulled out a gun during the ensuing foot chase, causing police to back off, authorities said. He later came across three Clark County deputies, all of whom fired their weapons. Police said a Glock model 23, 40 caliber pistol was found near the deceased by independent crime scene investigators.

Protests erupted near the US Bank almost immediately after the shooting and continued through Friday. People chanted “Say his name” and “Black lives matter” among other things at the edge of the police tape. Protests continued as Clark County deputies’ SUVs were lined up and blocking the roads. Deputies were in riot gear and helmets.

A small memorial was also formed at the site.

“It honestly could have been everybody and it’s unfortunate it’s him,” said Daniel Thompson, who left flowers. “I want to come out here and show respect to him. KP, I want to say his name.”

