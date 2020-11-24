VPD: Customer shoots axe-wielding man in Lowe’s parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 48-year-old man whose car was attacked in the parking lot of a Lowe’s in Vancouver by a man wielding an axe handle pulled out a gun and shot the 22-year-old, police said Monday.

The incident unfolded Friday in the parking lot at 18801 SE Mill Plain Boulevard. Aaron Dreyer called 911 to report he shot the man in the parking lot, police said.

Investigators provided this sequence of events:

As Dreyer was getting ready to leave, he noticed a man running out of the emergency door of the Lowe’s carrying merchandise, heading toward a waiting car that had a woman in the driver’s seat. Dreyer drove closer to that car to get license plate information when the man — later identified as Kenneth Nigg — moved toward and began attacking Dreyer’s car with an axe handle.

As Dreyer got out of his car, Nigg — who still had the axe handle — moved toward Dreyer. That’s when, investigators said, Dreyer pulled out a gun and shot Nigg. He then called 911 and gave Nigg aid until first responders arrived.

Nigg remains in the hospital.

The case remains under investigation by the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit.