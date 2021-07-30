VPD: Detective Brown used force at time he was shot

A Clark County deputy was shot to death at The Pointe Apartments in east Vancouver, July 23, 2021 (KOIN)

Detective Jeremy Brown was killed in line of duty on July 23

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The investigation into the death of Clark County Detective Jeremy Brown has moved into a different phase since Brown “used force” at the time he was killed on July 23.

Brown, 46, was on a surveillance operation at The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver when he was shot to death inside his unmarked SUV.

Clark County Detective Jeremy Brown was posthumously promoted to Honorary Sergeant Jeremy Brown after being killed in the line of duty on Friday, July 23, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Brown family)

The Vancouver Police Department maintains the lead on the investigation. But the Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team (SWIIR) has joined the investigation.

In a release late Friday afternoon, Vancouver police said, “It appears that Detective Sergeant Brown used force, and although no death, substantial bodily harm or great bodily harm occurred, the attempt was made.”

Authorities did not say what kind of force was used. But the use of force activated the inclusion of SWIIR, officials said.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with the case.

Abran Raya-Leon and Misty Raya were arrested hours after the shooting. She is currently being held in the Clark County Jail on burglary and gun charges. Abran is awaiting extradition to Clark County to face charges for helping the alleged shooter flee.

(L-R) Abran Raya-Leon, Guillermo Raya, Misty May Raya at various times, July 26, 2021 Multnomah County/Marion County sheriff’s offices)

The alleged shooter, Guillermo Raya-Leon, made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court on Thursday on various charges, including murder.

