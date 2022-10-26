PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Vancouver man will be released early after being sentenced to life in prison for strangling a teenage girl in 2005. Now, a Clark County judge will determine how early.

On Wednesday morning, several people gathered to protest against Roy Russell’s release. He was sentenced to life because of Washington’s three-strike rule.

Several people gathered to protest against Roy Russell’s release from prison after he was sentenced to life for strangling teenager Chelsea Harrison in 2005. October 26, 2022 (KOIN).

Already convicted of arson and robbery, Russell was convicted of murdering Chelsea Harrison in his basement.

But Washington lawmakers changed which charges qualify for the three-strike system and made the change retroactive — knocking Russell back down to two strikes.

Jim Senescu, an attorney for Harrison’s family, says this is unacceptable.

“They at some point in their life had peace that he was going to be in jail the rest of his life…Chelsea would be 31 right now. She never made it to age 15,” Senescu said. “We don’t get another crack at the apple, we don’t get to try him again…but now he gets to be sentenced within a standard sentencing range.”

That range is between 18 to 26-and-a-half years.