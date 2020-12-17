Clark County parents to rally for in-person learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Parents from multiple school districts in Clark County are rallying today in an effort to open schools for in-person classes soon.

A rally organized by United for In-Person Learning in Clark County will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at all school district offices, including Vancouver, Washougal and Hoskinson school districts. Another rally will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the Camas School District office, followed by a march past local businesses downtown.

These demonstrations come one day after Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced new metrics to get students back into the classroom.

Inslee released updated metrics to help local leaders and school officials make decisions about in-person learning. Those metrics include updates to the COVID-19 incidence rates for leaders to consider when deciding which students to prioritize for in-person learning. The state also recommended leaders consider “test positivity and trends in cases and hospitalizations.”

“Today we are taking a step forward in getting school children back in the classroom,” said Inslee. “The science has shown, and our school officials have proven that with diligent focus on health and safety measures, it is possible to bring children back to the classroom while also protecting our students, staff and community from further transmission of COVID-19.”

After those new metrics were released, KOIN 6 News’ Jacquelyn Abad spoke with parents in the Camas School District who plan on rallying Thursday.

“We are the parents and we are asking [the district] and our board specifically what can we do to get our kids back in schools,” Heather Wynn said. “If you are simply relying on the numbers — it simply is not going to happen fast enough.”

Fellow parent Andrea Seeley agreed, saying the school boards and superintendent now have the power to open schools back up.

“Those are the people we are speaking to and asking to come to the table and talk to us and be more flexible and give us the choice,” she said,

KOIN 6 will continue to cover this story throughout the day.