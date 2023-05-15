PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While many areas struggle to reach the tourism numbers recorded in 2019, Visit Vancouver WA says that visitor spending and volume in Clark County surpassed pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

Destination marketing and management nonprofit State of Washington Tourism called on travel research firm Tourism Economics to conduct a report on the economic impact of tourists in Washington.

According to SWT, visitor spending across Washington rose by 24% to $22.1 billion last year. Although this is 101% of the visitor spending recorded in 2019, the nonprofit says that is undermined by the national Consumer Price Index that had increased by 14.5% since then.

Overall, the state’s visitor volume grew to 102.2 million in 2022, reaching 93% of pre-pandemic levels.

SWT CEO David Blandford says he is “pleased” with the gradual pandemic recovery, but the state tourism program requires further investment so areas like visitor spending, tax revenue, job growth and international tourism can continue an upward trend.

A portion of last year’s Washington state visitors traveled to Clark County, with its largest city being Vancouver. Visit Vancouver WA, a destination marketing organization, says the county saw 5.16 million visits — an 11.9% increase from 2019.

“For the past few years, 2019 has been used as a benchmark for so many aspects of our professional and even personal lives,” Visit Vancouver WA President and CEO Cliff Myers said in a statement. “To see numbers that go beyond pre-pandemic levels, in a way, feels like we made it to the light at the end of the tunnel. It doesn’t stop the work we are doing, but it allows us to look to the opportunities of the future.”

Visit Vancouver WA lists visiting the Arts District, Waterfront Park and wineries in north Clark County as some of the area’s top attractions.