PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman in Lacey, Wash. was arrested Friday afternoon for stealing credit cards and identification belonging to teachers of a local school, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they arrested Sarah Salo around 5 p.m. and that she had been sought for similar crimes in Clark County and the greater Portland Metro area prior to this arrest.

Salo was booked in Clark County on charges of criminal impersonation in the first degree, theft in the first degree, possession of another’s identity and forgery. She was also charged with a Clark County warrant for burglary in the second degree and theft second degree, and a Multnomah County warrant for identity theft.

