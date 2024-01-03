PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington’s U.S. senators stopped by Vancouver Wednesday to share more about the “mega grant” coming to build a newer, safer interstate bridge connecting their state and Oregon.

Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell announced the $600 million federal grant last month.

The northbound span of the I-5 bridge is more than 100 years old while the southbound section turns 65 this year. The overall structure is at risk of collapse should a major earthquake occur. Construction is expected to start in 2026 but the details of the design are still being determined.

The Interstate Bridge connects Oregon and Washington (Pamplin Media Group, file)

Murray, who is the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, hosted a roundtable with Cantwell, Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle and other partners and stakeholders of the project.

“This project is not gonna get any cheaper and that bridge is not gonna get any safer. So we’re gonna do everything we can to make sure we meet the goals that we can,” Murray said.

In a statement, Murray vowed to remain in “close touch with local leaders here on the ground” as she makes their case for needed resources “as forcefully as possible in the other Washington.”

“This project will not only strengthen the national economy, our regional workforce, and enhance everyday life for our community, but also demonstrates that we can center people over politics and prioritize climate and equity in a mega project,” McEnerny-Ogle added.

Current estimates put the total cost of paying for the bridge replacement at $6 billion.