Water line break sends gallons gushing into Columbia River HS

Clark County

The damage is expected to be light

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A water line broke outside the Columbia River High School just after midnight on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (Courtesy: Clark County Fire District No. 6)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of gallons of water flooded into Columbia River High School after a water line broke overnight, fire officials say.

The break occurred just after midnight on Friday, right in front of the school. The Clark County Fire District No. 6 said the line is estimated to carry 1,600 gallons of water per minute. Once crews arrived at the scene, they were able to quickly locate the two valves necessary to shut the water off.

Despite the large amount of water gushing in and around the school, officials say the damage is expected to be light.

