Woman dies after fire scorches Vancouver home

A fire engulfed a home and sent a plume of smoke into the sky that was visible for miles Thursday morning, the Vancouver Fire Department said. One woman died from injuries she received during the blaze.

The plume of smoke could be seen for miles, fire officials said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One woman died after her house was filled with flames Thursday morning in Vancouver, fire officials said.

Crews responded to a house fire around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at 15513 Northeast 99th Street. The blaze sent such a large plume of smoke into the air firefighters saw it from miles away, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Smoke was pouring out the front door by the time firefighters arrived, VFD said, and two residents who escaped told responding crews there was another woman still stuck inside.

Firefighters found her and carried her outside. Medics performed CPR on the woman, but she couldn’t be resuscitated, officials said. There were no other reported injuries.

Most of the fire was extinguished within minutes of VFD’s arrival, but firefighters stayed on the scene for several hours. Officials have not released what caused the fire, and the Clark County Fire Marshal Office is leading the investigation.