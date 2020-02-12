Woodland teen dies in hospital weeks after collision with car

Noah A. Gray was reportedly wearing black clothes when he was struck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A previously unidentified teen who was struck by a car on February 2 in Woodland has died.

Noah A. Gray of Woodland did not have identification at the time of the collision, delaying notification of next of kin.

The 18-year-old Woodland resident succumbed to internal injuries he sustained from the collision with a Volkswagen Jetta driven by a Kobee B. Heidler, 19, of Longview. A 17-year-old girl was also in Heidler’s car at the time of the crash.

Gray was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants as he walked onto NW Lakeshore Drive before being struck by the car around 7:30 pm, according to police. Both the driver and passenger stayed on scene while police investigated. Police later determined there was no indication that Heidler was impaired at the time of the collision and no citations were issued.

Police said they are still investigating.