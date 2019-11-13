Write-in candidate beats incumbent Camas mayor

Write-in candidate Barry McDonnell won the Camas mayoral election with about 53% of the votes (courtesy Barry McDonnell/Facebook)

CAMAS, Wash. (KOIN) — Voters sent a strong message to the City of Camas in the special election, voting down a multi-million dollar bond by a landslide, and electing a write-in candidate as mayor.

According to the City of Camas, the latest results from Clark County show Barry McDonnell besting incumbent Shannon Turk.

Camas mayoral election votes (courtesy Clark County Elections)

Shannon Turk was appointed to the position of mayor in 2018 (courtesy City of Camas)

Turk has only held the office for a year. A city councilor since 2011, her fellow councilor’s unanimously appointed her to the position of mayor last November, when her predecessor, Scott Higgins, stepped down.

According to The Columbian, a “controversial bond for up to $78 million to build a new community center” and pool was one factor that prompted McDonnell to enter the race. Many residents were upset about the large price tag and the city’s communication about the proposal. Early results showed voters rejecting the bond by nearly 90%.

McDonnell launched his write-in campaign about a month before Election Day. He and his wife created a GoFundMe campaign on October 9. It raised $4,565 ahead of the election. His campaign focused on three issues: land, people and honesty.

He wrote that he’s tired of seeing the town “chipped away by a city adminstration that seems to have no regard for its citizens desires to keep Camas small, special, and rich with the natural landscape that define this wonderful little place.”

Early results showed him beating Turk by about 800 votes. Another write-in candidate, Melissa A. Smith, also took a chunk of the votes.

McDonnell will be sworn in November 26, according to the city.