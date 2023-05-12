PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A lot of people may take to the waters to cool off this weekend, which means the coast guard will patrol the waters and make sure boaters are equipped with the legally required safety equipment.

No matter the vessel – be it a kayak, paddle board, jet ski or boat – Oregon and Washington laws state life jackets must be available for each person on board.

“It’s your responsibility to be master of your vessel, essentially, of yourselves and your safety,” said Officer Asher Ray Palomares.

If the person behind the wheel of the boat is caught drinking, it is a fine and arrestable offense. The law also says children 12 and younger must wear a life jacket on board. Palomares said that If the Coast Guard catches someone breaking these laws, their fun day on the river is over.

“We escort them back to the pier,” he said. “Happens quite often.”

For friends and family just along for the ride – it might be fun to booze and cruise – but said it’s not wise to get in the water if you’ve had one too many.

“People get overconfident… liquid courage is what they call it… it’s the same thing,” Palomares said. “People are like, ‘Oh I can swim through that, I can swim across the river and back,’ and no: There’s at least a two-knot current of undertow, and the water’s cold so it weighs heavier on you.”

Palomares said the river is no match for even sober and strong swimmers.

“If you fall in you can’t tread water for more than 10 minutes even if you’re a good swimmer,” he said. “Mother Nature will win in that battle”